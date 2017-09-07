Loewe Bild 4 OLED 4K HDR TV offers designer looks for less than B&O

Like Bang & Olufsen, Loewe has carved a niche for itself as a tech brand with design at its heart. Its TVs and speaker systems usually look as good as they perform.

It embraced OLED TV tech for its Bild 5 set in recent times and has now turned to the same panel type for a model with an integrated soundbar.

The Loewe Bild 4 OLED is a 4K HDR 55-incher with a minimalist design and built-in stereo bar underneath.

There are two 40W drivers inside the integrated speaker system, while the TV embraces a trio of high dynamic range technologies in HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG - the preferred option for broadcast television in future. This suggests it's a 2016 LG panel at use.

1/8 Loewe

An integrated 5.1 decoder inside the set gives users the potential to add extra speakers, in particular Loewe's own Klang 1 satellites and subwoofer. This will give a matching surround sound system.

Connections for the TV include four HDMI, one USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports. There is also wireless internet and Bluetooth connectivity on board.

The whole system is compatible with the dedicated Loewe application for smart device control.

The Loewe Bild 4 is available from loewe.tv for £2,990, with the Klang 1 speakers and subwoofer available from £450/£595 each.