You can get the Nokia 8 from 13 September for £499: Here are the retailers and pre-order detailsPocket-lint
- Pre-orders now open
- Several retailers involved
Nokia has announced the official UK release date for the Nokia 8 and you don't have long to wait. It will be available from Wednesday 13 September from a variety of networks and retailers.
The official UK price for the handset, SIM-free, is £499 but you will undoubtedly be able to get hold of one on a contract-deal too.
Pre-orders have started on Nokia.com. You can get the Nokia 8 in "steel" directly from the Nokia Mobile Store there.
Alternatively, the phone will be available from the following retailers and networks. It will also be available in "tempered blue":
- Carphone Warehouse
- EE
- Virgin Mobile
- Amazon.co.uk
- John Lewis
The Nokia 8 is HMD Global's flagship handset and features a solid aluminium body, 5.3-inch 2560 x 1440 display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM.
- Nokia 8 preview: A flagship worth waiting for?
- Nokia 8: Release date, specs and everything you need to know for Nokia's flagship
- Nokia 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: What's the difference?
It comes with a pure Android experience, in that, like the Google Pixel handsets, it doesn't have a company-specific extra layer of bloatware on top.
And thanks to a partnership with optics specialist Zeiss there is a dual 13-megapixel f/2.0 camera on the rear. There's a 13-megapixel autofocus camera on the front too. Audio capture during video is provided by the brand's own Nokia Ozo department, which basically means that binaural audio is preserved in as best format as possible.
- Google Pixel 2 specs, details and camera revealed in massive leak
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review: Dual camera skills meet S Pen thrills
- You can get the Nokia 8 from 13 September for £499: Here are the retailers and pre-order details
- Best UK SIM-only deals: 20GB data with £95 gift card
- What is Bixby? Samsung's smart AI explained
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 tips and tricks: The S Pen is mightier than the sword
- Nokia 8: Release date, specs and everything you need to know for Nokia's flagship
- Daily deals: £10 off £40 on Amazon for students
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- Those Snapdragon 836 rumours were false, Pixel 2 to come with SD835 instead
Comments