Google Pixel 2 specs, details and camera revealed in massive leak

Google Pixel 2 specs, details and camera revealed in massive leakPocket-lint
- Features revealed by source
- Still tipped for 5 October launch
Google is heavily tipped to unveil its two latest smartphones, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, on 5 October and while we have heard plenty about each over the last couple of months, there have been few leaks as massive as the latest.
Along with a couple of pictures that have been doctored to mask the identity of the source, 9to5Google has posted a meaty list of features and some specifications of the Pixel 2, the smaller of the two expected handsets.
The device it the images received - which is hard to see thanks to the extensive blurring - is different to most of the previous leaks. It has a slate grey glass window and dark silver back.
The images show the fingerprint sensor and rear camera array. The send and receive points for laser autofocus can be seen clearly for the first time in one of them.
Other details and specs revealed by the source include storage size - there will be 64GB and 128GB models as suggested before - and that the screen size of the Pixel 2 will be 4.97-inches (5-inches listed, most likely). It will have a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution.
There will be no 3.5mm headphone jack, it is said, but there will be front-facing speakers. Google is said to be providing a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, possibly in the box.
The phone will have IP68 rated dust and waterproofing.
In software terms, the leak suggests that it will run Android 8.1 Oreo from the box, and that there will be an always-on option.
