These new Mate 10 renders give us a clearer look at Huawei's new flagship

Some fresh renders purporting to be of the upcoming Huawei Mate 10 have appeared online, courtesy of Indian tech site Compareraja and usually reliable leaker OnLeaks.

It's not the first time we've seen renders of the Mate 10, but the previous set were pretty blurry. This new set however is much clearer, but there are few differences between the two.

First and foremost is this new set shows a physical front-facing home button/fingerprint sensor, whereas the fingerprint sensor was on the rear panel in the other renders we've seen. This meant the Mate 10 could have had an all-screen front, keeping up with other flagships of 2017 such as the LG G6, LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

If the Huawei Mate 10 does have a front-facing button, it could be a huge device, as the screen is said to be 5.9- or 6.1-inches. Add on to that space for the home button and you've got yourself a phone that will need two hands to hold it.

Where the two sets of renders do match up is in their depiction of a vertically arranged dual-lens rear camera. Huawei's Australian Twitter account has virtually confirmed the Mate 10 will come with a dual-lens camera, which is expected to feature Leica technology once again.

Elsewhere, the renders show the Huawei Mate 10 with a USB Type-C port on the bottom for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone port on top, so there will be no need to change your headphones. As for specs, the Mate 10 should feature the latest Kirin 970 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

We'll know for sure what the Mate 10 will look like, and where the fingerprint sensor will be placed on 16 October, when it's unveiled at an event in Munich.