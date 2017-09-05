What is Garmin Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?

Garmin now lets you make purchases on the go.

First, there was Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay. Then, there was Fitbit Pay. Now, we have Garmin Pay. All these mobile payment systems work with contactless payment readers so that you can check out at a store, right from your wrist, without needing your wallet or phone. So, with Garmin Pay, you can be out for a run, then stop to buy a bottle of water, and pay for it with just your Garmin device.

Here's what you need to know about Garmin Pay, including which devices offer it and how it works.

Garmin Pay works just like rival contactless payment systems. With a compatible Garmin watch, you can pay for stuff by holding your wrist near a contactless card reader - that’s it. There's no need to fumble for your phone, wallet, cards, or cash.

Here's how Garmin described Garmin Pay:

"Garmin Pay is a contactless payment solution designed for people who are always on the move. Whether you grab a cup of coffee after your morning run or get a bite to eat while out on a ride, Garmin Pay lets you make purchases quickly and almost effortlessly with nothing needed but your watch. No wallet? No phone? No problem."

Setting up Garmin Pay is easy. All you have to do is go to the Garmin Connect Mobile app on your smartphone, then tap the Garmin Devices section (located under the More tab, right above the Settings menu), and choose Vivoactive 3. From there, select Garmin Pay. If you're unsure if Garmin Pay works with your device, card, or bank, tap the blue help link at the bottom of the next screen.

When you're ready, tap Create Your Wallet. You'll then be prompted to create a four-digit passcode to keep the virtual wallet on your watch secure. After, add your MasterCard or Visa card, which is what Garmin Pay will use to make your purchases. First, select the card type, then manually enter your card data, or scan it, but be sure to enter your the verification code that you received via SMS.

Once the verification and tokenisation process is complete, the card will be added to your wallet. You can view the card by tapping Garmin Pay and then Manage Your Wallet. You will see options to temporarily suspend or delete a card from you wallet at any time.

Garmin Pay works anywhere that accepts contactless payments, which includes over a million stores. Just look for the contactless payments symbol near card readers during checkout. Now, although stores haven't announced that they will accept Garmin Pay payments, the following US and UK stores accept contactless payments and work with Apple Pay as well as Android Pay:

Starbucks, Babies-R-Us, Bloomingdales, Disney, Duane Reade, Macy's, McDonalds, Nike, Petco, Staples, Subway, Toys-R-Us, Unleashed, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Boots, Bill's, Dune, Waitrose, M&S, Wagamama, Nando's, Liberty, and Lidl

On your watch, press and hold the action button to bring up the Navigation Controls menu. Then, tap the virtual wallet icon and enter your four-digit passcode. (You will be prompted to enter your passcode every 24 hours or after every time you put the watch back on after taking it off.) Once the wallet is open, your last-used card will automatically appear, but you can always switch to a different card.

To switch, just swipe down on your screen to the next one. Anyway, once you've picked a card, your watch will prompt you to hold your wrist near a contactless card reader. The outer-edge of your watch face will light up green after a few moments to indicate the purchase is complete, and then it'll return to your default watch face once done. And that's it. You've just used Garmin Pay to check out

Note: Three incorrect attempts at entering your passcode will lock your virtual wallet on the watch itself. You'll have to go to the Garmin Connect Mobile app on your smartphone to set a new passcode. (You will need to re-enter your old passcode at this point. If you don't remember it, Garmin will delete your entire virtual wallet to protect you. If this occurs, repeat the set up steps above).

According to Garmin, Garmin Pay will work with "many credit and debit cards from major banks," as well as "many major credit and debit cards, including Visa and MasterCard." Now, here's the thing: Although cards from MasterCard and Visa are all compatible, you won't be able to use them unless your bank is supported. If they aren't, you can't connect your card.

Both Apple Pay and Android Pay have taken quite a while to get banks onboard with their respective mobile payment technologies, so it may take a while for your bank to be supported.

Garmin Pay only works with Garmin Vivoactive 3 at launch, though it may come to other devices in the future. The Vivoactive 3 comes in three colours: black/stainless ($299.99), white/stainless ($299.99), and black/slate ($329.99). It is now available for purchase at BestBuy.com.

Garmin Pay is coming "soon" to the US. There's no word yet on whether it is coming to the UK.

Aside from the passcode you created during setup, won't need any other authentication, such as a fingerprint scan, but you might not be able to do large payments. In the UK, contactless payment transactions are often limited to £30, while some US banks limit them to $50.