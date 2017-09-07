Fujifilm X-E3 mirrorless camera adds touchscreen for the smartphone generation

Four years after the success of the Fujifilm X-E2 interchangeable lens mirrorless, Fuji has unveiled the third-gen update: the X-E3. And it's the smallest X-series model with a viewfinder in Fuji's range.

The viewfinder remains the same as its predecessor - that's 2.36m-dot OLED, if you want the details - but the rear 3-inch LCD screen sees the inclusion of touch-based controls. That changes the X-E3's proposition, thanks to swipe, double-tap, drag, and pinch in/out motions - much like a smartphone would be controlled.

There's also Bluetooth LE for sharing images direct from camera to a smart device.

Elsewhere the X-E3 brings in the latest Fuji sensor technology, with the X-Trans CMOS III chip - as found in the X-T20, X-T2 and X-Pro2 models - for the latest and greatest image quality, supported by a growing arsenal of XF-mount lenses (25 at the time of writing).

Pulling in other high-end features from the X-series, the X-E3 also adds the Focus Level, as found in the X-Pro2, which is a rear-positioned joystick-like nub to make quick adjustments.

Autofocus is said to be super-fast, at up to 0.06sec to acquire focus, although there's no mention of the 325-area AF system that we've seen in the X-T2 in the official Fujifilm press release, which makes us think it's a slightly 'lighter' version to keep things simple.

Overall, the Fujifilm X-E3 looks like a positive update to the series. We've long been advocates of the series' image quality, and while the addition of that touchscreen sounds excellent it's a shame it's not mounted on a variable/tilt bracket for the best possible use.

The Fujifilm X-E3 will go on sale from September 2017, priced £849 body only (£1,149 with 23mm prime lens; £1,249 with 18-55mm kit lens).