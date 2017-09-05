DJI's Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian and Mavic Pro Platinum enhance the unbeatable drones

DJI was already the champion of the drone market before last year. But with the Mavic Pro, it managed to brings its high-grade technology and feature set to small, foldable drone that was far more affordable than anything previous. Then it wowed us even more with the tinier Spark.

This year, the company decided another radical product wasn't necessary, and instead launched two new evolutionary products that will undoubetdly keep DJI ahead of its competition. The DJI Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian is an enhanced version of the Phantom 4 Pro, while the Mavic Pro Platinum is the same for the Mavic range.

1/7 Pocket-lint

With the original Mavic Pro, DJI truly broke new ground. This was a drone with virtually all the capabilities of the bigger, more expensive Phantom 4, but in a drone that could fold to the size of a water bottle. This year, the Mavic Pro is back in a new colour, and it's better than ever.

Apart from the slightly different colour scheme, the Platinum model hasn't changed aesthetically at all compared to the original model. Two things have changed that should make a huge difference to using the drone.

Firstly, battery life has been improved so that the drone now offers up to 30 minutes of flight time. Secondly, the drone is 60 per cent quieter (down 4dB). We only got to see it fly for a few minutes, but were impressed at how quiet the drone is now in the air. It's more of a quiet hum than a loud buzz.

Like its predecessor, it has a 12-megapixel camera stabilised on a 3-axis gimbal that shoots 4K video, and its remote control can reach a range of 7km.

You can buy the new Mavic Pro Platinum for £1,199 if you just want the bog standard kit with the standard remote and single battery. For £1,459 you'll get the drone, two batteries, a battery charging hub, car charger and a shoulder bag. Both purchase options shoot a little later in September.

1/4 Pocket-lint

Like the Mavic Pro Platinum, the Obsidian is an incremental update, except one that comes with an awesome new, dark grey colour scheme. If ever wanted a professional drone, but thought the glossy white plastic wasn't "Stealth Bomber" enough for you, the new Phantom 4 Pro should do the trick.

Unlike the previous models, the outer casing is all made from a matte grey plastic, while the camera gimbal is made from magnesium that's electroplated and coated in an anti-fingerprint finish.

Attached to the gimbal, of course, is the camera. This one features a 1-inch sensor capable of shooting 4K video at 60 frames-per-second and 20MP still photographs.

The Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian is going to be available later this month and will cost £1,589.

As well as showing off new hardware, the market leading drone maker also showed off a new Sphere mode for Spark owners. After a software and firmware update, Spark owners will be able to capture 180-degree images, then stitch them together to form a tiny planet-like view.

In all, it wasn't so much releasing brand new products as improving the ones already available. From what we've seen, all changes will be welcome. Making the already unbeatable drones even better.