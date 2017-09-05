How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Gestures, smart select, smart capture and more

Samsung made a major change in 2018 to the Galaxy S8 and now the Galaxy Note: removing the physical home button, so taking a screenshot is a little different to previous Samsung phones.

You have a number of different options when it comes to taking a screenshot, with some Samsung additions to make it more useful than your average Android device.

Here's how to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung supports the conventional Android method of taking a screenshot using button presses:

Make sure the content you want to capture is on the screen. Press volume and the standby button on the right-hand side at the same time. The screen will be captured, flashing and saving in the "screenshots" album/folder in the Gallery.

Note that this is different to the Galaxy Note 7 and previous devices that used a combination of the standby button and the home button.

The second method that Samsung offers is one that's been offered on the past few devices, using a gesture. This is how to get it to work.

Head into settings > advanced features > palm swipe to capture. Make sure this option is toggled on. Swipe the side of your hand across the display. You can swipe left or right, both work. The screen will be captured, flashing and saving in the "screenshots" album/folder in the gallery.

Note that if you've mastered the button pressing and don't want to swipe to capture, you can turn the option off so it never happens.

This third method isn't a complete screenshot, but it's a very useful way of capturing information that's on the display, using a feature called smart select. This is where you get to use your S Pen, although it's also accessible through an edge screen panel.

Firstly, if you want to use it from an edge panel, dead into settings > display > edge screen > edge panels. Through this menu you can enable firstly edge screen itself, but also tick the box for the smart select edge panel.

Then:

Head to the page you want to capture from. Either get out the S Pen and tap smart select, or open the edge panel with a swipe until you get to smart select. Choose the shape or type of selection you want to make - rectangle, circle or best of all, create a gif. Resize or reposition the frame and press done. If creating a gif, hit record, then stop when you're done. You'll then be shown what you've been captured, with the option to draw, share, save and in the case of text, extract that text, so you can paste it elsewhere. You can also run it through Bixby Vision to see if anything is recognised.

The final thing to know about screenshotting on the Galaxy Note 8 is that smart capture will do a whole lot more for you. This is something fairly unique to Samsung that lets you instantly do things to your screenshot, rather than having to go and open it up on your gallery app.

Ensure that smart capture is turned on in settings > advanced features > smart capture. When you screenshot (using buttons or palm swipe), you'll get additional options at the bottom of the page in a banner. You can draw, crop or share, but the most useful is capture hidden areas. Tap scroll capture to include parts of the display you can see, for example on a long webpage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gives you a wealth of options for capturing content from the display, but is also packed full of other features. Check them all out in our full Samsung Galaxy Note 8 tips and tricks.