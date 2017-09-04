Apple will skip 'S' moniker, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone Edition to be unveiled on 12 September

A recent report from 9to5Mac suggests we've been calling the upcoming trio of iPhones the wrong name this whole time. While we've been referring to them as iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and iPhone 8, they will, according to Seth Weintraub, be iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone Edition.

His claim comes after speaking with case vendors at IFA in Berlin, one of which is a major supplier to Apple Stores, while the other has a large presence online. One of the case manufacturers has renamed its own internal SKUs, the code that identifies a company's products.

We've been referring to the new standard iPhones as 7S and 7S Plus, not just because of rumours but because of Apple's naming system ever since the iPhone 3GS. Moving on straight to iPhone 8 will mark the first time the 'S' moniker will be skipped.

The iPhone Edition meanwhile is set to be a much more premium device, with an all-front OLED screen, advanced facial recognition technology, a dual camera and for the first time on an iPhone, no Touch ID home button. It is also claimed that the iPhone Edition will support Qi wireless charging, although at a reduced rate.

It is therefore plausible that this model will have a special name, such as iPhone Edition. It's not the first time we've heard it called something other than iPhone 8, as it has also been referred to as iPhone X.

We won't know for sure what Apple intends to call the new models until the official unveiling on 12 September. With the launch being so close, we thought the majority of rumours had dried up, this goes to show that when it comes to Apple, nothing is certain.