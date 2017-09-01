Nest will announce something big on 20 September: What could it be?

Nest has a lot of people scratching their heads right now.

Here's the deal: Nest is well-known for making the Nest Learning Thermostat, home security cameras, and smart smoke detectors. Their consumer-geared Internet of Things devices you can put in your home to make it smarter and your life, well, easier. Ever since Alphabet acquired the company, however, it's been relatively quiet, launching only modest products and products updates.

More recently, it came out with the Nest Cam Outdoor and Nest Cam IQ, but some people might not think of those gadgets as anything big. If you're one of those people, you might be glad to hear that the company is finally planning something big. How do we know this? It sent out the invitation above, for a "big announcement" on 20 September, and it sounds like something for the living room.

What could it be? Perhaps it involves your television. Let's go over some of the possibilities, but just remember, nothing is confirmed right now.

Nest's event invite specifically mentioned "popcorn" and a "comfy couch". So, it's probably not another thermostat, smoke alarm, or an outdoor or indoor camera. After all, it just announced the Nest Thermostat E - the same learning thermostat we all know and love, but in a much simpler package. If we had to guess, it's something home entertainment related. Here's a few possibilities:

Nest's own version of a smart TV.

Some sort of a smart TV remote.

A new set-top box/streaming media player thingy.

A smart DVR-type gadget.

Or even a smart microwave?

But keep in mind, there's no reason to assume that the invitation is hinting at anything. Maybe Nest just wants you to livestream it from your couch, with a bowl of popcorn in your lap. But the invite was sent to reporters who will attend a physical event, so who knows.

