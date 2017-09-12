How to watch the Apple event and see the iPhone X, iPhone 8 launch online

Apple's massive 2017 launch event will be held today, Tuesday 12 September.

It's be live-streamed from Apple Park’s new Steve Jobs Theater, so you can tune in and see the action unfold yourself.

It'll certainly be a humdinger of an event, seeing as we're expecting three iPhones, a new Apple Watch, new Apple Airpods, new iPod Touch and a 4K version of the Apple TV.

Here's what you need to know.

Apple will hold its keynote address at 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm BST) today, Tuesday 12 September. It will be available to watch online through this Apple website or the Apple Events app for Apple TV. It's a two-hour-long event.

If you watch the show from a browser, you must use Safari on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch (running iOS version 7.0 or later). Mac users will need to run Safari 6.0.5 or later on a device with OS X 10.8.5 or newer. PC users can use the Microsoft Edge browser in Windows 10.

Fourth-generation Apple TV owners can access the Apple Events app on their set-top box to watch the show live. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need software version 6.2 or later to stream the show from the same app.

You will be able to re-watch from Apple's website here or from iTunes here.

According to some believable leaks, the next flagship iPhone is thought to be called iPhone X Edition. It said as much in a leaked version of iOS 11 GM that developers and journos have been sifting through to find clues, and Apple itself even accidentally posted the full name on its official details website.

It isn't likely to be available for a couple of months and is rumoured to cost up to $1,000. Yikes. However, it will be the best, highest spec'ed phone Apple has every released - even including an OLED screen for the first time.

In addition, it will have great cameras front and back, the ability to shoot 4K video in 60fps, and run on an all-new, 6-core A11X Fusion processor and 3GB of RAM. It also lacks a home button, with security this time around through Face ID facial recognition. Check out our iPhone X Edition rumour round-up here.

Unlike the iPhone X Edition, which advances Apple's phone template greatly, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models will be more recognisable to those with iPhone 7 and 7 Plus handsets. They will look the same but sport improved internal hardware, such as a faster processor - maybe even the same A11X Fusion chipset as in the X.

They could also have facial tracking, but it's not known yet whether they will also feature Face ID biometric security. Check out our iPhone 8 rumour round-up here.

Apple's iOS 11 update is now in public beta, and it will likely get an official launch alongside the new iPhones. We don’t yet know the release date, but CEO Tim Cook will undoubtedly tell us during the event that it'll arrive by the end of September. See our iOS 11 preview here.

Rumours have suggested that a new Apple TV with support for 4K video is in the works and the recent iOS 11 GM leak furthered speculation. Apple's own deals leak also listed an Apple TV (2017) model.

It will be announced with a new version of TVOS and is likely to support HDR through HDR10 and Dolby Vision, alongside 4K 2160p video resolution. See our Apple TV 4K rumour round-up here.

A new Apple Watch with LTE, GPS and more is also rumoured. It would make sense to launch this iPhone accessory with the new iPhones and we have heard the device is likely to make its debut at the event. See our Apple Watch Series 3 rumour round-up here.

A new iPod Touch is also expected to be announced but few other details are known at present.