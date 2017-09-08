  Apple iPhone 8 event: How to watch online and what to expect

Apple's next event will be held on 12 September.

It's be live-streamed from Apple Park’s new Steve Jobs Theater, so even if you're not in California, you can tune in and see the action unfold yourself. The rumour mill seems to think we might get three new iPhones, a new Apple TV, and maybe even a new Apple Watch.

Here's what you need to know.

Apple will hold its keynote address at 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm BST) on 12 September. It will be available to watch online through this Apple website or the Apple Events app for Apple TV. It's a two-hour-long event. We will embed a live-stream video here when it's available.

If you watch the show from a browser, you must use Safari on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch (running iOS version 7.0 or later). Mac users will need to run Safari 6.0.5 or later on a device with OS X 10.8.5 or newer. PC users can use the Microsoft Edge browser in Windows 10.

Fourth-generation Apple TV owners can access the Apple Events app on their set-top box to watch the show live. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need software version 6.2 or later to stream the show from the same app.

You can re-watch from Apple's website here or from iTunes here.

Will the next flagship iPhone be called iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition? Who knows. But it's rumoured to cost a lot - maybe $1,000. Welp. But you'll get a device that’s mostly screen, has a great camera, and lacks a Home button. Check out our iPhone 8 Edition rumour round-up here.

Every year, in September we get a new iPhone from Cupertino, but every other year we get an "S" version of the iPhone. Apple is expected to launch two other iPhone models this year, alongside the flagship iPhone 8 model, but they will just be modest upgrades to last year's iPhones and may not even sport the "S" moniker but rather be called iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Check out our iPhone 8 rumour round-up here.

Apple's iOS 11 update is now in public beta, and it will likely get an official launch alongside the new iPhones. We don’t yet know the release date, but CEO Tim Cook will probably tell us during the event that it'll arrive by the end of September. See our iOS 11 preview here.

Rumours have suggested that a new Apple TV with support for 4K video is in the works. It could be announced with a new version of TVOS. But it all just depends whether Apple wants to just focus on the iPhone for this event. See our Apple TV 4K rumour round-up here.

A new Apple Watch with GPS and more is also rumoured. It would make sense to launch this iPhone accessory with the new iPhones, but Apple has held separate events for other devices in the past, so who knows. See our Apple Watch Series 3 rumour round-up here.