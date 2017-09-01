JBL Link is a three-strong range of speakers with Google Assistant built-inJBL
JBL has announced a trio of wireless speakers with Google Assistant built in. Power and battery levels vary across the speakers, but they all offer voice-control for music playback, answering questions and controlling other connected smart home products.
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work and which devices offer it?
- IFA 2017: All the announcements that matter
All three also have built-in Chromecast support for easy music streaming over Wi-Fi, high-resolution audio support and Bluetooth for streaming from all manner of mobile devices and computers. Multiple Link speakers can be connected together over Wi-Fi for multi-room streaming.
The Link 10 is the entry-level model in the family, has 2 x 8 Watts of power and a five hour battery life. It can be yours for £150. The Link 20 meanwhile offers double the battery life, at 10 hours and increases audio output to 2 x 10 Watts of power. It demands a £30 premium over the Link 10, with a £180 asking price. The Link 10 and Link 20 also benefit from an IPX7 waterproof coating, so they can survive splashes by the pool.
The third speaker in the family isn't the Link 30, but the Link 300. It's a mains-powered only speaker, so you can't take out and about with you as you can with the others, but the sacrifice of being shackled to the wall rewards you with a more powerful 50 Watts of power output. The Link 300 can be had for £250. All three will be released later in the Autumn.
- JBL Link is a three-strong range of speakers with Google Assistant built-in
- Kitsound Voice One speaker preview: First impressions of the £130 Amazon Echo competitor
- Sony LF-S50G speaker preview: Google Assistant in smart, subtle form
- Sony gets in on the smart speaker game with LF-S50G
- Libratone adds Alexa skill, voice integration, and AirPlay 2 to Zipp speaker
- Google Assistant comes to three more speakers, including Panasonic GA10, plus LG appliances
- Whoa - Amazon Echo is out of stock: Is a new model coming soon?
- How to set up and play music on multiple Amazon Echo devices
- Amazon takes aim at Sonos, enables multi-room music for Echo
- Sonos smart speaker launch date revealed as 4 October
Comments