Olympus launches OM-D E-M10 MKIII with 4K video and upgraded image processor

Olympus has announced the latest version of its OM-D E-M10 interchangeable lens camera, in the form of the Mark 3. This latest model offers evolutionary, rather than revolutionary upgrades over the MKII, such as 4K video capture and a new TruePic VIII image processor taken from the flagship OM-D E-M1 MKII.

The OM-D E-M10 MKIII has been designed to be an ideal travel companion, being incredibly lightweight and compact, and should be considered by amateur photographers due to its ease of use and intuitive controls.

With it being a Micro Four-Thirds camera, it's compatible with a wide range of lenses, from Olympus, Panasonic and other camera manufacturers.

The company's 5-axis image stabilisation makes a return, but the headline feature is 4K video capture. It makes the E-M10 MK3 only the second Olympus camera to support 4K, after the E-M1 MK2, and because of the image stabilisation technology being in the body, videos should remain blur free.

Everything you need to get shooting comes included, such as a built-in electronic viewfinder, 3-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi for connecting to a smartphone and easy to read and use metal control dials.

Auto mode, previously iAuto on the MKII, has been updated to give even sharper images and better results in low-light, while the Scene mode has been upgraded with six preset themes with pre-adjusted settings.

The touchscreen can be used to select a particular area of a scene to focus on, and now features 121 points of focus compared to 81 on the previous model.

Physical and design changes over the previous model are nothing drastic. The only real change is the MKIII now has a larger hand grip, making it easier to hold. Otherwise it's the same retro-looking camera, available in black/silver and black colour finishes.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 MKIII will be available from mid-September in body only and kit lens variations. The body only will cost £630, a body with an Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm kit lens will cost £650 while the body with a M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm pancake lens will cost £700.