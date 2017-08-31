Lenovo rolls out Yoga 920, Yoga 720, Miix 520 laptops, and more at IFA

Lenovo has new versatile laptops to show you.

The first is the new Lenovo Yoga 920, announced IFA 2017 in Berlin. It has far-field microphones so users can talk to Windows 10's Cortana. It also works with an optional Lenovo Active Pen 2, which the previous laptop model, the Yoga 910, didn’t support. Other features include Intel’s latest 8th generation quad core i7 processor (Kaby Lake refresh), 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The all-metal, 13.9-inch Yoga 920 also has a fingerprint reader, a watchband hinge, and a 4K touchscreen display, which Lenovo has described as nearly bezel-less. It weighs 3.02 pounds, which is slightly less than the Yoga 910’s 3.04 pounds. And finally, it has a starting price in the US of $1,329.99 and should arrive by the end of the year in copper, bronze, and silver platinum colours.

Next up is Lenovo’s mid-range 720-series Yoga, which follows the 13 and 15-inch Yoga 720s from earlier this year. The new one is a portable 12-inch version with a 12.5-inch FHD IPS touchscreen that you can get with an i3, i5, or i7 processor from Intel’s 7th generation Core family. Other features include a USB-A port, a USB-C port, and support for Windows Hello via a built-in fingerprint sensor.

Since it's a Yoga device, it obviously comes with the watch-style hinge. You can also turn the screen so that goes into a tablet mode. And Lenovo said battery life should last “up to 8 hours.” You can spec up the processor and RAM, if you desire, but that'll raise the price beyond its starting tag of $649. That'll be for you to decide come October, when the laptop should be available to purchase.

Thirdly, we have the Miix 520, which has Intel’s 8th generation quad-core i7 processor. Other specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 12.2-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Lenovo said it also offers a USB-C port, support for the company’s own active pen support, and an optional 3D camera for capturing images. Lenovo is further offering an LTE version of the Miix 520.

Like Microsoft’s Surface Pro, the Miix 520 has a detachable keyboard and an adjustable kickstand, but it has a watchband hinge that Lenovo usually reserves for its Yoga line of convertible laptops. And lastly, the Miix 520 also has far-field microphones. It will ship in both light and dark grey options from October, with a starting price of $999.99 (keyboard and stylus included).

One more thing: Lenovo has launched a Vibes version of the Yoga 920. The main difference is the shell; it has a print on glass substrate. Anyway, there's no word yet on UK pricing and availability for any of these laptops, but you can see their full specs in the gallery below.