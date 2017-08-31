  Lenovo rolls out Miix 520, Yoga 720, Yoga 920 laptops, and more at IFA

Lenovo has four new versatile laptops to show you.

All announced at IFA 2017, they are the Miix 520, Yoga 720, Yoga 920, and Yoga 920 Vibes. Starting with the Miix 520, it is a 2-in-1 that looks to take on Microsoft's Surface line. It's a Windows 10 machine that works with the Lenovo Active Pen 2 and has a detachable keyboard, so the Miix 520 essentially becomes a 12-inch tablet. It features a sleek one-piece aluminum alloy body and a watchband hinge.

Other features include Intel's latest Quad-Core processor, up to 1 TB PCIe SSD, and 16GB of memory. Check out the entire spec list below:

1/4 Miix 520

Next up is the Yoga 720, a 2-in-1 convertible. It’s only 15.75mm thin, weighs 1.15kg, and has narrow bezels. It notably features a fingerprint login, digital pen support, Dolby Atmos sound, and FHD resolution in the form of a 12.5-inch Full-HD wide-angle touchscreen display. It also packs up to Intel CoreT i7 processing, 12GB DDR4 storage, and 512 GB SATA SSD. Check out the full specs above.

The next two are the Yoga 920 and Yoga 920 Vibes. The 920 is a versatile laptop with a 360-degree hinge and 4K display and CNC aluminium build available in platinum, copper, or bronze. It works with the Lenovo Active Pen 2, offering pin-point accuracy and palm-rejection technology. Other features include 5mm vertical bezels, availability in FHD resolution, up to an 8th Generation Intel CoreTM i7 processor, and more.

The main difference between the Yoga 920 and Yoga 920 Vibes is the shell; the latter has a print on glass substrate. You can see the full specs listed in the slides from the gallery right above. No word yet on UK pricing and availability.