Official Apple invite is out, iPhone 8 will be unveiled on 12 September

Apple has finally sent out its official media invite for its annual hardware event, and as many suspected, it will take place on Tuesday 12 September, 2017 at 10 am PDT / 6pm BST.

It will also be the first event to be held in Apple's new Steve Jobs theater at its brand new doughnut-shaped Campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple's invites usually have a tagline to tease what products will be revealed, but this time round there's no such information.

All eyes will obviously be on the new iPhones, with the iPhone 8 being the real star of the show. Apple will unveil the regular 'S' upgraded models of the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, while the iPhone 8 will be likely a more premium device, with an OLED screen taking up the entire front panel, no Touch ID home button for the first time in the iPhone's history, and an advanced facial recognition system.

It will also demand a more premium price, with a $999 price tag being suggested.

Other products that should be unveiled at Apple's September event include a new Apple TV set-top box with 4K HDR support, and the third-generation Apple Watch.

With the date now confirmed, the countdown to one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year can begin. Pocket-lint will be at the launch in Cupertino, and we'll be bringing you hands-on first impressions of everything announced.