Sony goes after GoPro with its own compact and waterproof RXO camera

Sony has a new action camera.

But it's described as a new type of camera that "enables entirely new imaging possibilities". Dubbed the Sony RX0, it's supposed to come with Sony RX series-level image and video quality, as well as capabilities, but it's compressed into a durable, compact body, with the purpose of stripping away any limitations that creative photographers and videographers might face when using larger, more fragile cameras.

The RXO can shoot still images and film video, including super slow motion footage, and it can be used as part of a multi-camera set-up. And because of its small size, it's suppose to offer "all-around versatility". It weighs just 110g and measures 59mm x 40.5mm x 29.8mm. It can also be used in a range of shooting conditions, whether that be the rain, underwater, or in sandy or dusty environment.

Other stand-out features include bullet-time and time-slice shooting modes and support for Sony’s wireless radio commander, the FA-WRC1M, which can be used to trigger up to 15 RX0 cameras. It also works with the PlayMemories Mobile app to allow up to five RX0 cameras to be connected wirelessly. Sony said it's also working on a "wireless multi-camera shooting solution".

This will be capable of connecting further RX0 units when an access point is used. The solution is currently being developed and will be released in January 2018 via a firmware update. If you desire a wired connection, a camera control box is also being developed and will be released in January 2018. For more information about what the RXO, specifically, features, check out the spec list:

1.0-type stacked 15.3MPvi Exmor RSCMOS image sensor

BIONZ X processor

Wide-angle ZEISS Tessar T 24mm F4 fixed lens

An Anti-Distortion Shutter of up to 1/32000 second

Can shoot at up to 16fps,

Waterproofi at depths of up to 10m

Extra MPK-HSR1 housing enables 100m depth

Shockproof when dropped from up to 2m

Crushprooi to 200kgf / 2000N

Super slow motion footage up to 1000fps

4K clean HDMI output

MF Assist and Peaking Functions

Picture Profile options and S-Log2

Time Code / User Bit features

Preset Focus options

Works with a full range of accessories

Sony's RX0 will start to ship in Europe from October 2017, for about €850 (converts to $1,000/£785). But UK and US pricing is not yet known, nor is availability. Comparatively, the GoPo Hero5 Black, which is the flagship Hero model, costs $399/£349.