Ultimate Collector Series Lego Millennium Falcon in pictures, all 7,541 pieces of it

Just how much of a Lego Star Wars fan are you? Enough to spend £650 on 7,541 piece Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon? That's what Lego is hoping as it launches its biggest set ever to date in celebration of the new Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi.

Announced for Disney's Force Friday II event, that will see a host of new toys released in time for the new film, serious Lego fans will be able to buy the new Millennium Falcon on the 13 September if they have signed up to Lego's VIP club (you can simply sign up for free to become one) or for everyone else on the 1 October.

Designed as part of the companies Ultimate Collectors series, the new Star Wars set is a complete re-working of the original Lego Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collection Edition launched in 2007 and and the time included around 5,000 pieces. It's also considerably more advanced and a much bigger project than the more accessible £139.99 model currently on sale.

Rather than simply be the spaceship that features in the new movie, the set will feature a number of elements and characters from A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and Force Awakens, although will come with the rectangle rather than circular satellite dish.

Characters included in the set will include Chewie, Han Solo (old and young), Rey, and C3-PO, BB-8. The set also features the strange bat creatures from the meteorite cave in Empire and a couple of the new puffin-like creatures, Porgs.

Lego says that the they've not put an estimated build time on the new set, but we expect you should expect it to take some time to build. We also hope you like the colour grey.

For those with less time and less budget, Lego has also launched a number of smaller, more affordable sets to coincide with the film. The highlights of which are a Lego BB-8 and a First Order Star Destroyer.

