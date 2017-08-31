Sony gets in on the smart speaker game with LF-S50G

Sony gets in on the smart speaker game with LF-S50GSony
Sony has used its press conference at IFA 2017 to unveil the LF-S50G voice-controlled smart speaker, with Google Assistant built in. Think of it as Sony's answer to Google Home.
Because it has Google Assistant, the S50G can provide answers to all manner of questions, remind you of upcoming events and control various other connected products around your home.
It can play music too, and like many of its smart speaker peers, delivers sound in full 360-degrees so you get a decent sound no matter where you are in the room.
Sony has employed its technological knowhow when fitting speaker drivers to the S50G, and as a result it features a full range speaker driver to handle mid-range vocals and high trebles, while a separate subwoofer is dedicated to handling low-end bass.
Sony doesn't want to tell you which room to place the speaker in, so has covered it for all eventualities such as splashes in the kitchen thanks to an IPX3-rating and a water repellent coating. It can even be just at home in the bedroom as it can double up as an alarm clock with a built-in numerical display.
You can connect to the S50G speaker via Bluetooth from both Android and iOS smartphones, and if your device supports it, NFC.
The Sony LF-S50G will be available from November for £200.
