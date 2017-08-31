Sony WH-1000XM2 improves on our favourite noise cancelling headphones

After winning the Best Headphones category at the Pocket-lint Gadget Awards last year, the MDR-1000X cans with active noise cancelling have become rather popular indeed - especially in the office here.

Sony isn't sitting on its laurels, however. It has announced an upgrade in the form of the WH-1000XM2 'phones. And there are new round the neck and completely wireless earbuds too.

The Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones share the same design aesthetics as their 2016 predecessor but add an ambient sound mode that adapts the audio depending on your location and circumstances.

There is also an atmospheric pressure optimising feature that adjusts the noise cancellation depending on the stage of your flight when travelling. And there is now up to 30 hours of wireless music listening on the battery (up to 40 when cabled).

A quick charge function gives up to 70 minutes of battery for just 10 minutes of charging.

The Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones will cost £330 when available in September.

Sony has also introduced wireless behind-the-neck in-ears with similar noise cancellation in the form of the WI-1000X. The band-style design sits around your neck and offers up to 10 hours of battery life with ANC in effect. They are also compatible with high resolution audio.

They'll cost £300 from September.

Finally, the WF-1000X earbuds are completely wirefree and while they don't come with noise cancellation, they do feature 6mm drivers and automatically power-on as soon as you take them out of the case.

They will be priced at £200 for the pair and again be available from September.