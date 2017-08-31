LG V30 pre-order details: Carphone Warehouse exclusive in UK

Carphone Warehouse has revealed that it will be carrying the LG V30 exclusively in the UK.

The phone, as launched during the LG IFA 2017 press conference, will be available from October and you can pre-register your interest here:

The British retailer will be carrying both colour variants: Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue. By registering you will find out the exact shipping date by email as soon as it is available. And full pre-order details, including price, will also be made available to customers when possible.

The LG V30 has a 6-inch 18:9 OLED display with a 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and has 4GB of RAM on board to ensure it moves like a greased cheetah.

It will come with 64GB of storage, which can be expanded through microSD, and has a 3,300mAh battery.

There are two cameras on the rear, one wide-angle and 13-megapixels, the other a more conventional 16-megapixels snapper. The front camera has a 5-megapixels sensor.

The phone will come with Android 7.1.2 Nougat pre-installed but will be updated to Oreo when available.

Each handset has been audio tuned by B&O Play, the offshoot of Bang & Olufsen, with a free pair of B&O Play in-ear headphones in the box.

We'll update with other pre-order details when available.