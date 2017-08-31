Nest Thermostat E is the same learning thermostat in a much simpler package

Nest has unveiled the Thermostat E, a new version of its smart home thermostat that's designed to be more accessible to consumers thanks to its more affordable price.

We previously caught a glimpse of the Thermostat E when Evan Blass leaked an image of the then unnamed device.

But even with the dip in cost, the Thermostat E retains all of the regular Nest Thermostat's learning capabilities, the only other major difference is the design. Where the regular Thermostat is a sleek and modern device, the Thermostat E has a much more plain look, that almost borders on cheap-looking.

Nest says the new design and colours help it to better integrate into your home. The new design includes a white outer ring, as opposed to the shiny aluminium of the Thermostat, and a frosted glass display instead of a high-resolution LCD display.

When the Thermostat E's display is off, the screen goes grey, but when it's turned on, it displays text and numbers with a soft glow and at the right brightness depending on the lighting conditions of the room.

Nest ships the Thermostat E with a pre-set schedule, designed to start saving you money right out the box. However, you're able to change the schedule, and control all aspects of the Thermostat E using the companion app for Android and iOS, or via smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Just like the regular Thermostat, the Thermostat E can learn your daily routine and adjust its settings accordingly to make sure your home only gets heat when it needs it. It can detect when there's nobody home to completely switch off the heating system, and it can integrate with other connected products such as ovens and lights.

The Nest Thermostat E is available in the US now for $169, with worldwide pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.