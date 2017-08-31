Dedicated Amazon Prime Video app for Android hits Google Play at last

Amazon has finally provided a dedicated Android app for its Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

While iOS phone and tablet owners have had the luxury of a native app for a considerable while, Android device users have had to install workarounds in order to stream Amazon Prime Video to their kit.

You had to download Amazon Underground, then an Amazon Video app from within - after disabling installation of apps from unknown sources. It was far too complex just to watch the latest episode of The Grand Tour on your mobile.

However, now all you need to do is download and install the Amazon Prime Video app from Google Play, which works in regions where the subscription streaming service operates.

Unfortunately, it is missing one or two features. You can't Chromecast videos, for example - something it shares with the iOS version. The iPhone and iPad app does offer Airplay though, which the Android version does not.

Other than that, at least you can now stream videos available through Prime membership to your heart's delight. You can download many of them for offline viewing too.

And, in the UK and US, you can purchase or rent digital films and shows through the Amazon Video service too.