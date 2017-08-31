LG officially launches the LG V30: Wide screen, wide-angle, wide appeal

LG said a fair amount about the LG V30 in the run up to the launch event at IFA 2017. There's some significance in the launch, as this is the first mobile device launch at the Berlin technology show.

The change of approach may have come about because LG's research discovered that many saw the V models as a device pitched at professionals, rather than a powerful device for all, a flagship phone for all.

Like the LG G6 that launched earlier in 2017, the LG V30 will come with a FullVision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Importantly, there's a shift in technology to OLED, and stretched over 6 inches with a 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution. This is a phone to take the fight to the Korean rivals Samsung and the Galaxy S8+.

The specs are the expected run-down of flagship numbers, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage with support for microSD. There's a rear fingerprint scanner with the power button integrated into it and a pairing of cameras on the back, offering that super-wide lens that we've seen before on LG's phones.

Much of the LG V30's fan base is interested in the video performance and alongside the two mics for video capture, you have a range of tools to boost capture and let you change the style of your video on the fly using Cine Video, or apply a style to your photos with Graphy, to pick up the theme of an existing picture you like - as well as a full run of manual controls.

These things will let you make use of the 120-degree, 13-megapixel f/1.9, wide-angle camera on the back, or the regular 16-megapixel f/1.6 main camera which also offers optical image stabilisation. One of the changes in this camera that LG has made in the pursuit of quality is adding a glass lens, rather than just using plastic, which is the norm for phones.

LG says that the battery will give you over a day of use from its 3300 capacity, with Quick Charge 3.0 in place to quickly top you up through the USB Type-C.

The 3.5mm headphone socket remains in place, with a Quad DAC to boost the audio performance and in some regions, a pairing with B&O will see you provided with a set of B&O headphones in the box.

Focusing on the design, the LG V30 is a large device at 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm, but not too heavy at 158g. It's a metal and glass sandwich, with four colours of glass offering a high quality finish and still offering IP68 waterproofing and drop protection.

We don't have the pricing for the LG V30, but this looks like a fantastic evolution of the V series device. It's now a little more like the G6, but with softer curves, it feels much more like a flagship model. For those looking for a little more, there's the V30+, a 128GB model, although this will be a little more limited in availability.

The LG V30 will be available from 21 September in Korea, expanding to "key markets" in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East soon after.