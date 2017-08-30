Samsung takes the wraps off its new Gear Sport fitness smartwatch

Samsung has introduced a new fitness-focused smartwatch.

The Samsung Gear Sport is different from last year's Gear S3 in that it adds 5 ATM water resistance for swimming. Samsung said it's good for salt and freshwater. If you're considering this watch, know that it fits somewhere between the Gear S3 and LTE-ready S3. It's smaller, too, at 42mm instead of the S3's 46mm, but it keeps key S3 features, like heart-rate tracking, GPS, and that rotating bezel.

It also offers offline Spotify, with the ability to store 500 Spotify songs on the watch, thanks to 4GB of onboard storage. Some new fitness apps will be available with the Gear Sport, as well, such as a new Speedo app for tracking swimming and an improved Under Armour app for tracking calories. It can also hook into Samsung Connect to control IoT devices, and it serves as a wrist remote for Samsung Gear VR.

Other features include a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display, 20mm watch straps, a 300mAh battery, Tizen OS, and support for Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It also works with Android 4.4, iOS 9.0 or later. There's no specific price for the Gear Sport yet, but we expect it to be between $200 and $300 ($300 is about £230). There's no specific release date either, though it might launch around autumn time.

Check out Pocket-lint's preview of the device here. We said it's one good-looking smartwatch that makes all the right design choices to please those who want to focus on sport, but do so in style. If the Gear S3 was too big and too expensive for you, then this step-down in size and step-up in sports focus is a well considered proposition. Be sure to also check out the new Gear Fit 2 Pro here.