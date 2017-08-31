BeoPlay E8 are B&O Play's first completely wireless in-ears

Bang & Olufsen's lifestyle arm, B&O Play, has joined the numerous other headphone brands in releasing a pair of in-ears without a single wire in sight.

The Beoplay E8 are the company's first completely wireless in-ear headphones, and aim to bring an added sense of luxury, and not to mention superior sound quality, to a fledgling market sector.

The E8 in-ears are splash and dust-resistant, which is handy since they can stay in your ears while you control all aspects of music playback via the intuitive touch sensitive panel.

A simple tap on the aluminium panel can play/pause music, switch tracks, take calls and enable a Transparency Mode, which allows external sounds in so you can be aware of what's going on around you. Transparency mode has three levels of sensitivity, and is activated by a tap on the left earpiece.

The B&O Play E8s have a slightly short four hour battery life, but the supplied carry case can be charged up itself, to provide the in-ears with two full charge cycles.

1/5 Pocket-lint

The in-ears click into place inside the carry case thanks to built-in magnets, so you can always be sure they'll be charging up when being carried around.

The E8s are tuned by Bang & Olufsen's sound engineers, so will deliver the company's longstanding rich, full-bodied signature sound.

Each earpiece has a 5.7mm dynamic driver inside, along with a Bluetooth 4.2 chip with DSP to allow you to adjust the sound to your personal taste. Adjustments can be made via the Beoplay app for Android, iOS and Apple Watch.

The B&O Play Beoplay E8 come supplied with a colour-matching charging carry case, five pairs of silicone ear tips and a charging cable and will be available in black and charcoal sand colours from 12 October for £259/$299.