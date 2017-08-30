Asus ZenBook Flip laptops now come with Intel’s latest quad-core chips

Asus has updated a few laptops that it introduced at Computex in May.

While at IFA 2017 in Berlin, the company announced its range of ZenBook Flip-branded laptops will now come with Intel's new 8th-generation Core chips. We don't yet know exact UK pricing or availability on any of these updated devices, as well as some specs, though we'll inform you when we know more. Still, here's what we know about the updated range so far.

10.9mm thick

Weighs 1.1kg

The 13.3-inch ZenBook Flip S has a 4K screen and is slimmer than Apple’s 12-inch MacBook but also heavier heavier. It packs Intel's 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, 11.5 hours of battery life, a single USB-C port, and a fingerprint reader that supports Windows Hello. That 4K screen also folds around 360 degrees for tablet use. It starts at $1,099.

13.9mm thin

Weighs 1.4kg

Colours: icicle gold and slate grey

The Flip 14 is a thin 2-in-1 laptop with a Full HD 360-degree screen and narrow bezels. It features Intel’s latest quad-core Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia MX150 graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, and 13 hours of battery. It starts at €799.

Up to 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD

Colours: smoky grey and pure silver

The Flip 15 is larger than the Flip 14. It includes a 15.6-inch display in either 4K or Full HD options. It features Nvidia’s GTX 1050 graphics, which makes it good for light gaming. It also has USB-C Thunderbolt ports and Intel’s latest quad-core Core i7 processor. It starts at €899.

18.8mm thin

Weighs 1.3 kg

Colours: icicle gold and slate grey

And finally, although not a ZenBook, it's worth noting the VivoBook S14 also now offers the 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor. Other features include up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, and a 14-inch display, which offers the same thin NanoEdge bezels as the ZenBook 14. This maximises the display size but not the chassis size. There's no word yet on pricing.