Panasonic adds 77-inch EZ1002 monster to 4K HDR OLED TV range

During its IFA 2017 press conference, Panasonic announced that it is adding a 77-inch model to its line of 4K HDR OLED televisions.

Coming this Autumn, the Panasonic EZ1002 has a 77-inch screen and, along with the EZ952, fits into the company's 4K Pro OLED range.

It is powered by the proprietary Studio Colour HCX2 chipset, which ensures deep, immersive black levels and accurate colour representation. The TV has also been tested and tuned by Deluxe’s Company 3, EFILM and Encore. They've approved the EZ1002 for use as a client reference monitor, showing its high-grade picture qualities.

Technicolor has worked with Panasonic on the TV too: "Collaborating with our expert team of colourists and colour scientists for their creative and technical input, Panasonic has worked hard to achieve outstanding picture quality with the very best colour precision and range," said the firm's senior theatrical colourist, Mike Sowa.

"We are delighted to team up with a company that shares our passion for the importance of high quality colour when delivering digital life experiences and telling engaging stories."

THX has also given the set independent 4K certification and it happily sports a Ultra HD Premium badge from the UHD Alliance.

The Panasonic 77-inch EZ1002 comes with the company's Dynamic Blade Speaker tuned by Technics.

The set is also available in 65-inches, while the EZ952 is available in 55 and 65-inch models.