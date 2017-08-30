Audio Technica announces new wireless headphone models for the discerning music listener on-the-go

Headphone experts Audio Technica has used IFA 2017 to introduce several new pairs of headphones, designed to cater for all music listeners.

Chief among the new products are the ATH-AR5BT wireless over-ear headphones, which are targeted at those who want high-quality music on-the-go. They're not noise-cancelling, so they're not going to rival the likes of the Bose QuietComfort 35, but they're priced much cheaper so should have greater appeal.

The AR5BTs have been designed from scratch, and feature 45mm drivers that are capable of producing CD-like sound quality over a wireless Bluetooth connection. Audio Technica has also tuned them in such a way that they can support high-resolution audio from compatible devices when connected via a wire.

The built-in rechargeable battery promises up to 30 hours of playback time, so you can be safe in the knowledge they'll last a full working week or a flight. If you do run out of battery and can't recharge, simply connect the supplied headphone cable to carry on listening in wired mode.

The earcups and adjustable headband are coated in a soft memory foam for added comfort, and the over-ear design should block out most external noises, although as mentioned earlier, they're not noise cancelling, so some sounds may creep in.

The AR5BTs can be folded for extra portability and come in a choice of black, silver or red colour finishes. They'll be available from November for £169.

Also announced alongside the AR5BTs are wireless versions of Audio Technica's CKR in-ear series. The CKR75BT, CKR55BT and CKR35BT all retain their wired counterparts' sound signature, but ditch the cable in favour of a wireless connection.

Audio Technica says the trio caters for all sonic bases and all budgets, and so should be the only headphone range you need consider when upgrading your in-ears.

The CKR75BTs sit at the top of the range and benefit from 11.8mm drivers for "crystal clear and precise audio reproduction." The drivers are encased in gun-metal-coloured aluminium housings, which further add to the sound quality by minimising internal vibrations.

The CKR55BTs have slightly smaller 10.3mm drivers, but have a lightweight build and brass stabilisers to help keep internal resonance at bay.

Finally, the entry-level CKR35BTs sport 9.8mm drivers for "clear mid and high frequencies". All three models support AAC codecs over Bluetooth, with the 75BTs and 55BTS also supporting the higher quality aptX variant. All have a seven-hour battery life and an in-line microphone for making and receiving phone calls.

The CKR75BT, 55BT and 35BT will all be available from October for £149, £89 and £55 respectively.