Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Eclipse is a 4K OLED TV with real class

Bang & Olufsen has partnered with LG for its latest television, as announced at IFA 2017.

The B&O BeoVision Eclipse is a 4K HDR TV using an LG OLED panel and comes in 55 and 65-inch variants.

What makes it distinct and different from LG's own OLED offerings is that it integrates Bang & Olufsen's proprietary three-cahnnel SoundCentre - a 450W soundbar at the bottom of the screen with left, right and centre channels.

You can also add extra speakers to create a surround sound experience, thanks to the integrated surround sound decoder. And B&O claims that the centre channel performance of the SoundCentre matches the high-end performance of its own BeoLab speakers.

Glass has been mixed with coloured fabric or aluminium to create a unique design for the 4K OLED TV, while the motorised floor stand can move the screen nearer or further away from the viewing position at the touch of a button.

Alternatively, the TV can be mounted on a motorised or manual wall bracket.

LG's webOS 3.5 smart TV platform is present and the TV comes with the BeoRemote One BT controller.

"By merging LG Electronics’ OLED TV technology to the Bang & Olufsen experience, we have reached an even higher level and created the ultimate TV experience," said B&O executive vice president, Stefan K Persson.

"That is why we have chosen the name 'Eclipse' – two outstanding objects meet and create something even more spectacular and beautiful."

The Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Eclipse will be available from September, with the 55-inch model with wall bracket priced at £8,290. The 65-inch equivalent will be £11,590.