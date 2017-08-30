You can play SteamVR games at a fraction of the cost of a HTC Vive with Zeiss VR One Connect

You can play SteamVR games at a fraction of the cost of a HTC Vive with Zeiss VR One ConnectZeiss
- Use your own smartphone
- Just controllers needed
Zeiss has announced a mobile headset and VR system that works with PC-based SteamVR games, yet costs much less than a HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.
The Zeiss system even works with an existing mobile VR headset, such as a Samsung Gear VR - all you need are the Zeiss VR One Connect Bluetooth controllers and your own iPhone or Android smartphone.
You also need a SteamVR-capable PC, of course, but no complex wired virtual reality headset.
The system works through connecting your smartphone to your PC via USB. You can then play any VR game or use any VR experience available on Steam. The wireless controllers connect to your phone through Bluetooth and you can play full games, rather than those dedicated for mobile.
Zeiss also sells its own VR headset in the Zeiss VR One Plus, which works with the system too.
"The market demands that we bring VR from a niche market and make it available to the public, and that means providing entry-level solutions based on smartphones so that everyone can have access to this technology," said Zeiss' Dave Hodgson.
"Our approach demonstrates that this is feasible, without compromising interactive gaming VR capabilities."
The Zeiss VR One Connect system will be available from the fourth quarter of 2017 and cost $129 (around £100) in the US. Availability in other regions is yet to be revealed.
You can pre-register your interest at zeiss.com.
