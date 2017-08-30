Elgato aims to make your home smarter with five new Eve products at IFA 2017

Smart home has become a major category at the IFA consumer electronics trade show over the decade and this year's is no exception. Elgato has announced no less than five new HomeKit-compatible products that can be seen at IFA 2017.

Covering security, heating, home safety and the garden, the products are coming this year, starting in September with the Eve Thermo.

The Eve Thermo is an intelligent thermostatic radiator valve that is HomeKit-enabled without requiring a bridge or hub. It sports a white-translucent LCD display and capacitive touch control. It can also be controlled via the Eve app for iPhone and iPad.

Its feature set includes location control, switching the temperature down when all users have left the house, for example. Alternatively, you can connect it with other Eve products to respond to actions, such as when an Eve door or window sensor has been activated.

The Eve Lock is an automatic locking system that ensures all bolts and latches are secured as soon as the door is shut. You can even use HomeKit or the Eve app to unlock the door for a visitor when you're not at home.

Eve Smoke in a smart smoke detector, with HomeKit notifications and settings available. It has a battery lifetime of 10 years.

Eve Window Guard sense tamper force on a window and detects whether it is open, closed or tilted. It can be set to send HomeKit alerts and other actions when it senses activity.

And Eve Aqua is a smart, battery-powered, Bluetooth-enabled controller for a garden water source. You can therefore set sprinklers or hose usage with schedules or via your smartphone - even with Siri-enabled voice control.

The Eve Thermo will be available from 26 September, priced at £59.95 for each valve. The other new Eve products will follow, with release dates and pricing revealed "at a later date".