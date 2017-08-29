Whoa - Amazon Echo is out of stock: Is a new model coming soon?

OMG. Amazon might announce Amazon Echo 2 soon.

Here's the deal: in July, reports began emerging about Amazon's plan to finally update its original Echo later this year. The company reportedly has been working on ways to improve the speaker, which include making it shorter and slimmer, with a softer design and rounded edges and a cloth-like covering. It'll also have better sound technology, thanks to several tweeters, as well as better mics.

Now, fast-forward to today, and although Amazon hasn't confirmed any of these reports, its original Echo is currently out of stock on Amazon, as spotted by TechCrunch. It's been two years since the company introduced the cylindrical speaker, and Amazon hasn't updated it since, though it has released several other different versions in the form of Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Echo Look, and Echo Show.

Also, don't forget that Amazon has been pushing several Echo sales this past summer. So, what does this all mean? The obvious answer is that Amazon is planning to update the Echo with a new model just in time for the holiday season (and to compete with Apple’s HomePod, which is set to release later this year). However, because Echo has been on sale so much, it might just be really out of stock.

Curiouser and curiouser.