Samsung's latest trademark suggests a new 360-degree camera is coming

Samsung might already be developing a new Gear 360 camera.

In March, Samsung introduced an all-new Gear 360 virtual reality camera to coincide with the launch of the Samsung VR content platform. It also joined the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Although it's only a few months old, Samsung has just quietly applied for a trademark on "360 Round", which suggests a new VR camera is coming.

It has a "RM-R260" model number, whereas the last 360 had a RM-R210 model number. The similar names further hint at the 360 Round being related to the Gear 360. The "Round" aspect might even mean it's a spherical-shaped device, though that's us guessing. The original 360 had a small tripod base, while the last version brought an ergonomic, hand-held design with a small rubber-disced bottom.

So, if the 360 Round is in the works, you're probably wondering when it'll debut. Samsung is expected to unveil new accessories and devices at IFA in Berlin. Rumours so far suggest a Gear watch and the Gear Fit 2 Pro. Since Samsung has just filed for a trademark, however, we might not see the 360 Round until next year, if it launches at all.