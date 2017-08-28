Sonos smart speaker filing reveals support for many voice platforms

Sonos' rumoured smart speaker is looking more real and compelling these days, thanks to a new leak.

It's not really a leak; the voice assistant-powered device popped up in a US Federal Communications Commission filing, which mentioned a “product model S13” that adds “integrated voice control functionality,” as spotted by Zatz Not Funny. The device features far-field microphones, like the ones found in the Amazon Echo, as well as support for “multiple voice platforms and music services".

The FCC filing also includes an image of a user interface that features a microphone icon. There's not too much else we can glean from the filing, but based on those references alone, we can assume that Sonos wants its smart speaker to offer more than one smart assistant platform. In other words, it could theoretically support Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Remember, Sonos recently updated its privacy policy, alluding to voice-control in the not-too-distant-future. Sonos representative also told Variety that additional voice assistants besides Amazon's are covered by the updated privacy policy. All this points to Sonos' speaker offering the ability to communicate with several voice assistants, though it's unclear how that would work still.

The smart speaker space is quickly becoming crowded. Mind you, Apple’s HomePod, which was specifically touted as a Sonos as a competitor in terms of audio quality, is also coming, so Sonos is probably thinking of several ways to make its late entry noteworthy.