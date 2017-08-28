Apple might announce the next iPhones at an event on 12 September

Apple might announce the next iPhones at an event on 12 SeptemberPocket-lint
- Apple hasn't sent out invites yet, however
Apple could announce its latest iPhone models in about two weeks.
The company is reportedly holding an event on 12 September, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. It is expected to release three new devices: a tenth anniversary flagship iPhone, likely called the iPhone 8, which has an edge-to-edge OLED display and 3D face-scanning technology, as well as successors to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, both of which may have a glass back and wireless charging.
You can learn more about the next iPhones from Pocket-lint's round-up here. Keep in mind Apple hasn't yet sent out invites to the media, but we suspect they'll arrive soon. After all, for several years, Apple has announced a new iPhone in September, and there is no reason to think why the company would break that pattern this year, although there has been rumours about the iPhone 8 launching after its siblings.
We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
