Apple might announce the next iPhones at an event on 12 September

Apple could announce its latest iPhone models in about two weeks.

The company is reportedly holding an event on 12 September, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. It is expected to release three new devices: a tenth anniversary flagship iPhone, likely called the iPhone 8, which has an edge-to-edge OLED display and 3D face-scanning technology, as well as successors to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, both of which may have a glass back and wireless charging.

You can learn more about the next iPhones from Pocket-lint's round-up here. Keep in mind Apple hasn't yet sent out invites to the media, but we suspect they'll arrive soon. After all, for several years, Apple has announced a new iPhone in September, and there is no reason to think why the company would break that pattern this year, although there has been rumours about the iPhone 8 launching after its siblings.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.