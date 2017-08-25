What is Facebook 360 photo capture and how does it work?

Facebook has long supported different types of media, and it's latest feature, called 360 photo capture, is a prime example.

The company has updated its main Facebook app so that you can capture and share 360-degree photos. No, you don't need a 360-degree or VR camera to capture these types of photos. The new feature functions similarly to taking a panoramic image.

Here's what you need to know.

A 360-degree photo is very similar to a panoramas in that it surrounds the original point from which the shot was taken.

In other words, it simulates the perspective of the photographer, including left, right, up, and down views. If a site supports 360-degree photos, you can view them while panning around, zooming in, and ultimately, feel immersed in the shot.

Update and open the Facebook app. Click the ‘360 Photo’ option from the top of your News Feed (where you update your status). Press the blue button and follow the path until you’ve taken a panorama. Select your desired ‘starting view’ within the image.

The Facebook app now uses computer vision to automatically stitch the photo, so after you rotate your phone around to capture the image panorama-style, it'll process everything together for you.

Once you capture a 360-degree photo, you will see option to share it to your Timeline. You can also share it in albums alongside other standard images, add it to a group, and use it as cover photo.

Facebook's 360-degree photo capability is rolling out now to the Facebook app for both iOS and Android users.

Check out Facebook's help hub.