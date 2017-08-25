4K Apple TV all but confirmed for September reveal

Unnamed sources familiar with Apple's plans have confirmed the technology giant will indeed unveil a revised Apple TV set-top box, capable of supporting 4K Ultra HD.

The new box may also come with a refreshed and updated version of the TV app, that will better recommend and highlight particular content based on your viewing habits.

A 4K-capable Apple TV has been rumoured for some time, especially considering Apple's rivals such as Amazon, Google and Roku have been invested in the technology for some time.

Of course, to fully benefit from the new 4K capabilities, you'll not only need to connect the TV box to a 4K TV, but you'll need some 4K content to watch on it. The Netflix app on Apple TV should be able to provide a large amount, and Amazon Video has finally made its way to the box as well.

But Apple will now likely be looking to make deals with content producers, movie and TV studios to bring more content to its service. iTunes will likely be the main source for 4K movies and TV programmes when the box launches later this year.

Apple has recently invested heavily in its own original content, following the likes of Netflix and Amazon, and now offers shows such as Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps through iTunes and Apple Music.

The fifth-generation Apple TV box will be unveiled at Apple's September event alongside three new iPhone models, including the iPhone 8 and the Apple Watch Series 3.

While Apple is finally making significant changes to its set-top box, the company is still rumoured to be developing its own TV, with pictures showing a flat screen with an Apple logo recently appearing online.