Fitbit redesigns its Wi-Fi smart scales, say hello to Aria 2

Fitbit has redesigned its Aria Wi-Fi scales, introducing the Aria 2 scales that bring improved accuracy, an improved display and easier setup.

The Aria Wi-Fi scales first launched in 2010, tracking weight, body fat percentage, BMI and lean mass. They allow users to see trends over time, enabling them to keep track on how well they are doing through the Fitbit app, whether in terms of weight loss, BMI or body fat percentage.

The new scales offer all the same features as the original Aria scales, but Fitbit has redesigned them to not only make them easier to setup via Bluetooth but also deliver personal greetings and face icons.

The Aria 2 scales will continue to sync wirelessly to the Fitbit app, recognise up to eight users but keep stats private, as well as work with Fitbit trackers, as you would expect, but there is updated Wi-Fi compatibility, as well as an increased weight limit to 400lbs (181kg).

The Fitbit Aria 2 scales are claimed to offer a one-year battery life and they will be available from October, alongside the newly announced Fitbit Ionic smartwatch and Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones.

The new Wi-Fi scales will come in black and white colour options and they will cost £119.99.