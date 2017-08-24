Facebook's Echo Show-like device is codenamed Aloha, coming in 2018

Facebook is getting serious about making hardware for consmers.

According to a report from Business Insider, Facebook is making a video chat device, which is codenamed Aloha, and Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth is leading the project. This report follows another story from Bloomberg that claimed Facebook’s Building 8 division has been developing an Amazon Echo Show-like video chat device as well as an Amazon Echo-like standalone smart speaker.

Business Insider is essentially confirming that Facebook is working on both projects. The Aloha device is expected to have a large touchscreen, a wide-angle camera, microphones, speakers, and facial recognition technology. Facebook is reportedly testing it in employee homes, and it plans to launch it by May 2018 for about $499, which is considerably more expensive than the Amazon Echo Show.

As for that smart speaker, it will cost $100, which is half the price of the Amazon Echo. Beyond those two products, Facebook might also be working on a 360-degree camera and is actively exploring wearables, including a sensor-equipped necklace. When Facebook eventually does launch these devices, it might market them under a brand name different from Facebook and pitch them at the elderly.

For instance, the elderly could use the Aloha device to easily stay connected with family.

