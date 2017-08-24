Amazon Alexa coming to a Skoda near you soon

Skoda has confirmed it is working on integrating Amazon Alexa into its future in-car infotainment systems, to replace the current voice-controlled system.

Alexa will offer more accurate speech recognition and be able to carry out more complex commands compared to the more simple nature of the current system, that can only understand set phrases. The system will be Skoda and Amazon's answer to the likes of Google's Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Skoda says it also plans to introduce smart home integration with the system, along with over the air updates and downloadable features that will let customers upgrade their car after it has left the showroom. Retrofittable parts that can be easily swapped out are being looked at too.

Kai Scheffs, a connectivity specialist at Skoda said: "In the first cars which had a voice assistant, they would only understand some sentences. In the future, looking at Alexa and Siri, it will definitely be something more individual, so the customer will not really have to think about what they are saying; a more flexible way to understand the customer."

There's no word on when Alexa will make its way into Skoda vehicles, and since Skoda is part of the Volkswagen Group, it's unclear if the system could make it to other car brands in the portfolio.