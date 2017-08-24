Apple to unveil all three iPhone models on 12 September, will go on sale 22 September

Apple to unveil all three iPhone models on 12 September, will go on sale 22 SeptemberPocket-lint
There are just two major flagship phone launches left in 2017, the second-generation Google Pixel phones and the Apple iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and iPhone 8.
We've recently heard that the former will be unveiled on 5 October, and now we're learning that Apple may unveil its new phones on 12 September.
The date has been put forward by French website Mac4Ever, after it claims it has spoken to network carriers that are aware of the launch date, and when to start marketing the new phones.
While the 12 September date isn't too far out of the ordinary, we were expecting a traditional September reveal after all, it's the fact the website suggests all three models will go on sale at the same time.
The entire time we've been reporting on rumours and leaks for the iPhone 8, we've always heard it would launch at a later date to the 7S and 7S Plus due to supply issues of the OLED screen.
Mac4Ever is said to have a good track record when it comes to Apple rumours, but it's not a site we've come across before, so we suggest taking this with a pinch of salt for now.
Whenever Apple does unveil the new iPhones, it's also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 3 and a new version of the Apple TV set-top with 4K and HDR support.
