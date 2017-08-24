Google Pixel 2 to launch on 5 October, will come with Snapdragon 836

The second-generation of Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will launch on Thursday 5 October, at least that's according to Evan Blass. Considering Blass' track record with leaks, we're sitting up and taking notice of this one.

Blass also says the Pixel devices will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, which is said to offer higher CPU and GPU clock speeds over the Snapdragon 835, which can be found in the majority of 2017 flagship phones. This is a rumour we've heard before from unnamed industry sources, and Blass' claim adds more weight to it.

The Snapdragon 836 isn't necessarily the next generation chip that will feature in 2018 flagships, that will likely be the Snapdragon 845, which is said to be being worked on by both LG and Samsung.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to come with a similar design to the first-generation models, but with a smaller glass top section on the rear. HTC is said to be responsible for making the smaller Pixel, and will borrow the squeezable sides from the U11, while LG is said to be making the Pixel XL 2.

If Google does unveil the new Pixels on 5 October, it could also announce a smaller version of the Home smart speaker and a new Chromebook Pixel too.