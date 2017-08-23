LG V30+ name and logo confirmed, may only offer minor upgrades

LG V30+ name and logo confirmed, may only offer minor upgradesEvan Blass
As soon as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch is out the way this evening, all eyes will be turning to LG's press conference at IFA on 31 August.
At the show, Samsung's main rival will unveil two V30 smartphones, a regular V30 and a V30+. Up until now, we only had the word of a Korean mobile retailer to confirm the existence of the latter, but notable leaker Evan Blass has posted an image of the LG V30+ logo.
It certainly clears up any doubts industry analysts and experts may have had about the phone being genuine.
But just how different will the V30+ be from its regular V30 sibling? The V30 has already been confirmed to come with a 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display, dual-lens rear camera and, we expect, a Snapdragon 835 processor.
9to5Google suggests the V30+ will only come with some minor upgrades, such as more internal storage; 128GB instead of 64GB, wireless charging support and a higher quality audio system.
Given what we already know about the regular V30, we wouldn't feel like we'd be being short changed at all.
