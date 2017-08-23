Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-order offers and deals

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note 8, its most powerful and advanced smartphone yet, bringing even more functionality to the S Pen and introducing dual cameras on the rear, to make your photography even better.

The new phone will give you a 6.3-inch display with Quad HD+ resolution, but with a 18.5:9 aspect, so it's still easily manageable one-handed. It has the latest 10nm chip powering it, along with a massive 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Besides giving you a super-slick Android experience, the new camera will give you live focus controls for great bokeh in portraits, as well as offering optical image stabilisation on both cameras - a first for a smartphone - meaning that the zoom lens will give you great quality shots.

Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders have opened, with a range of offers and deals to be had. Here are the best buying options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung have opened up pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Samsung are offering a free Dex station which is worth £139, when you purchase from a participating retailer which allows you to turn your phone into a desktop. Read more about it here.

Carphone Warehouse have contract deals available with several providers. See all the latest contract deals available here.

Currently one of the best offers available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is being offered by O2 which includes unlimited minutes, 10GB data a month and unlimited texts for £56.00 a month for 24 months with an upfront cost of £29.99. Read more about it here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on O2, unlimited Texts and minutes, 5GB data for £39.00 a month with an upfront cost of £150.00. Read more about it here.

16GB data a month, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for £57.99 with an upfront cost of £49.99. You also get 3 months free BT Sport on your mobile, 6 months Apple music for iOS and Android and speeds of up to 60mbps. Read more about it here.

For those who want more data, EE are also offering 25GB data, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes for £67.99 a month on a 24 month contract with a £29.99 upfront cost. You will get a free Dex station if you pre-order before 14th September 2017. Read more about it here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on EE, unlimited texts and minutes, 10GB data for £42.99 a month with an upfront cost of £150.00. Read more about it here.

2500 minutes, 16GB data, unlimited texts for £52.00 a month with no upfront cost. Virgin Media use EE's network who boast a 99% coverage of the UK. See all the latest contract deals here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Vodafone, unlimited texts and minutes, 4GB data for £36 a month with a £200.00 upfront cost. Read more about it here.