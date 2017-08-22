Sony made a silver Gran Turismo Sport-themed version of the PS4

Games
Sony Sony made a silver Gran Turismo Sport-themed version of the PS4
  • Launching 18 October in the UK

Sony made a new, silver version of the PlayStation 4. 

It's completely the same on the inside, compared to the standard PS4; it just has Gran Turismo Sport-themed design. More specifically, according to Sony, it has an "exclusive Gran Turismo Sport silver faceplate, emblazoned with the logo and a fully-customised silver DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller with the Gran Turismo Sport logo on the touchpad". The 1TB system is set to go on sale from October.

The launch of this fancy console lines up with the latest Gran Turismo game. In fact, it will come with a "Day 1" edition of the upcoming title, which includes $250,000 of in-game credit, sticker packs, a chrome racing helmet, and 60 PS4 avatars. A jet black version of the Gran Turismo console will also available in both 1TB and 500GB versions, Sony said. There's even a jet-black PS4 Pro edition coming.

If either one interests you, they'll be available on 18 October across the UK, Europe, Australia, and Asia. They're limited edition.

PopularIn Games
  1. Gamescom 2017: All the announcements and everything to expect from the European gaming show
  2. Best games trailers from Gamescom 2017: Assassin's Creed, Fifa 18, Star Wars and more
  3. Sony made a silver Gran Turismo Sport-themed version of the PS4
  4. Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle preview: Jeepers Creepers
  5. Watch the EA Gamescom 2017 live show right here: FIFA 18, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and more
  1. Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
  2. Xbox One X: Project Scorpio Edition harks back to original codename, pre-order yours now
  3. Microsoft announces limited edition Minecraft and Shadow of War Xbox One S consoles
  4. Xbox One X pre-order deals now available: How and where to pre-order
  5. PlayStation 4 system software 5.0 details revealed, 1080p 60fps Twitch and more

Comments