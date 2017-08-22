This is Lamborghini's latest luxury Android phone that you can't afford

Even though few people can afford them, expensive luxury smartphones are a thing.

And the latest one comes from Tonino Lamborghini, the brand that's become synonymous with luxury cars. Dubbed the Alpha-One, the "signature smartphone" is now available at retailers in the UK and in the UAE. In the UK, it's exclusive to the London department store Harrods, in a space on the third floor that's dedicated to mobile technology from high-end brands, Lamborghini bragged in its release.

The Italian brand said it made the Alpha-One from the "finest materials, including handcrafted Italian leather and a liquid alloy developed specifically to resist corrosion whilst remaining lightweight". The phone even uses the same “stronger than titanium” liquid metal used in Lamborghini's cars. It also features a 5.5-inch QHD screen, and underneath that, you'll find a Snapdragon 820 chip.

Although that's a mid-range processor, some of the Android phone's other specs do standout, including its 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable memory, 3,250mAh battery, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and 20-megapixel main camera with optical and digital image stabilisation. It also has a fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slot, and an audio system that uses a Dolby dual speaker.

But this isn’t Lamborghini’s first Android phone. In 2015, it introduced the 88 Tauri and Antares. Compared to them, the Alpha One is less extravagant in the looks department, but it's still just expensive, with a $2,500 price tag (converts to £1,947).