Alexa now knows everything about Formula 1Pocket-lint
Amazon's Alexa smart assistant has recently been updated with an encyclopedic knowledge of Formula 1, and so will be able to answer any questions you may have.
The built-in functionality has arrived just in time for the restart of the 2017 season at the Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium this weekend.
Examples of questions you can ask Alexa include: "When is the next Formula 1 race?", "When is the Belgian Grand Prix?", "Who won the Formula 1 race?" and "Who won the Monaco Grand Prix?".
The new functionality isn't a skill you need to download and install, but is built right into Alexa, so you can ask your questions and get instant answers. It's not just Formula 1 fans that can fire questions at Alexa, but Nascar fans can ask similar questions too.
Because it's Alexa that has the new support, you don't necessarily need an Echo or Echo Dot to get results, but any device that supports the voice assistant. These include Amazon's own Fire tablets, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote and even the HTC U11.
- New Nest thermostat with all-plastic design and cheaper price leaks out
- Alexa now knows everything about Formula 1
- Spotify Free users can now control their music through Google Home
- Best indoor smart home cameras: See inside your home anytime
- Logitech Circle 2 review: The best home security camera?
- Hive Camera review: Connected in a disconnected way
- Wiser smart heating makes it easy to control your central heating room-by-room
- KitSound Voice One gives Alexa the audio oomph she needs
- IKEA will now let you store your solar energy so none of it goes to waste
- Honeywell launches its first home security camera, the Lyric C1
Comments