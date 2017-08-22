These Apple iPhone 8 parts further confirm all-screen front

These Apple iPhone 8 parts further confirm all-screen front1/1 Weibo
Just when you thought we couldn't see any new images of the iPhone 8 amongst the swaithe of renders and leaked photos, some images purporting to be genuine parts further prove it will have an all-screen front panel.
The images were posted to Chinese site Weibo, and not only show the front panel, but various other parts involved in the iPhone 8's build, including the A11 processor chip.
At the top of the screen there's the cut out area that will house the front-facing camera and various sensors expected to be used for a new facial recognition feature. This feature may end up replacing Touch ID as the primary means to unlock the phone and authenticate payments.
One of the images shows the iPhone 8 screen next to an iPhone 7, to show the similarities in size. The iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch display, while the iPhone 8 is expected to fit a 5.7-inch screen into a similar body size.
There's no way to properly authenticate these images as being the real deal, but considering they match up pretty well with previous leaked images and renders we've seen, not to mention the image leaked in Apple's own HomePod software, we're pretty certain they're legitimate.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus at its usual September event, however due to supply issues with the OLED screens, it's not expected to go on sale until much later in the year.
